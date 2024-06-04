Neymar Jr's Net Worth: Salary, endorsements, financial detail & more

FOOTBALL
Neymar Jr's net worth is estimated to be around $200 million as of 2024.
He earns an annual salary of approximately $95 million from his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and endorsements.
He owns a collection of luxury cars, including a Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche, among others.
Neymar Jr has endorsement deals with major brands like Nike, Red Bull, Puma, Beats Electronics, and Gillette, which contribute significantly to his income.
His record-breaking transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 was valued at €222 million ($263 million), making it the most expensive transfer in football history at the time.
Neymar Jr owns several properties, including a mansion in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and a luxury apartment in Paris, France.
He has invested in various business ventures, including his own brand of apparel and merchandise.
Neymar Jr is actively involved in charitable work and has donated to various causes, including children's hospitals and education initiatives in Brazil.