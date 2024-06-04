 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Neymar Jr's Net Worth: Salary, endorsements, financial detail & more

Image credits: Instagram

Overall Net Worth

Neymar Jr's net worth is estimated to be around $200 million as of 2024.

Salary

He earns an annual salary of approximately $95 million from his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and endorsements.

Assets

He owns a collection of luxury cars, including a Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche, among others.

Endorsement Deals

Neymar Jr has endorsement deals with major brands like Nike, Red Bull, Puma, Beats Electronics, and Gillette, which contribute significantly to his income.

Transfer Fees

His record-breaking transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 was valued at €222 million ($263 million), making it the most expensive transfer in football history at the time.

Real Estate

Neymar Jr owns several properties, including a mansion in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and a luxury apartment in Paris, France.

Business Ventures

He has invested in various business ventures, including his own brand of apparel and merchandise.

Charitable Contributions

Neymar Jr is actively involved in charitable work and has donated to various causes, including children's hospitals and education initiatives in Brazil.

