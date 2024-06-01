Happy Birthday Chicharito: Top 9 quotes by Javier Hernandez Balcazar

FOOTBALL
"I always give my best, and I know there are people who value what I do."
"I'm a footballer, but I'm also a fan. I'm living my dream."
"I believe in dedication, in working hard, and being honest each day."
"I have a lot of faith in God. He's the one who knows what's best for us, and in football, that's also the case."
"You can always improve. The best players always do."
"Success isn't just about what you accomplish in your life; it's about what you inspire others to do."
"I'm proud to have had the chance to play with the best players in the world."
"I don't feel pressure; I feel responsibility. Pressure is when you don't know what you're doing."
"I believe in myself, and I know what I can achieve. I am my own biggest critic."