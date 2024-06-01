 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Happy Birthday Chicharito: Top 9 quotes by Javier Hernandez Balcazar

Giving my best and valued for it

"I always give my best, and I know there are people who value what I do."

Living my dream as a footballer and fan

"I'm a footballer, but I'm also a fan. I'm living my dream."

Belief in dedication and hard work

"I believe in dedication, in working hard, and being honest each day."

Faith in God's plan in football and life

"I have a lot of faith in God. He's the one who knows what's best for us, and in football, that's also the case."

Continuous improvement is key

"You can always improve. The best players always do."

Inspiring others through success

"Success isn't just about what you accomplish in your life; it's about what you inspire others to do."

Proud to play with the world's best

"I'm proud to have had the chance to play with the best players in the world."

Responsibility over pressure

"I don't feel pressure; I feel responsibility. Pressure is when you don't know what you're doing."

Self-belief and striving for greatness

"I believe in myself, and I know what I can achieve. I am my own biggest critic."

