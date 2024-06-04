 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Happy Birthday Lukas Podolsk: A glimpse into the legend's mindset

Image credits: Instagram

On his passion for football

"Football has always been my greatest passion. It's not just a job, it's my life."

Image credits: Instagram

On playing for Germany

"Representing my country has been the highest honor of my career. Every game, every goal, it all means so much to me."

Image credits: Instagram

On teamwork

"No one can win a game alone. Football is about teamwork and understanding each other on and off the pitch."

Image credits: Instagram

On his sense of humour

"I always try to stay positive and have fun. Life is too short to be serious all the time."

Image credits: Instagram

On his career goals

"I always aim to give my best, to improve every day, and to make a difference on the field."

Image credits: Instagram

On overcoming challenges

"I've faced many challenges in my career, but each one has made me stronger and more determined to succeed."

Image credits: Instagram

On leaving a legacy

"I want to be remembered not just as a good footballer, but as someone who gave his all and inspired others."

Image credits: Instagram
