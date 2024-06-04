Happy Birthday Lukas Podolsk: A glimpse into the legend's mindset

FOOTBALL
"Football has always been my greatest passion. It's not just a job, it's my life."
"Representing my country has been the highest honor of my career. Every game, every goal, it all means so much to me."
"No one can win a game alone. Football is about teamwork and understanding each other on and off the pitch."
"I always try to stay positive and have fun. Life is too short to be serious all the time."
"I always aim to give my best, to improve every day, and to make a difference on the field."
"I've faced many challenges in my career, but each one has made me stronger and more determined to succeed."
"I want to be remembered not just as a good footballer, but as someone who gave his all and inspired others."