FOOTBALL

Spain's Lamine Yamal makes history as youngest Euro player - know more

Lamine Yamal, 16, Breaks Euro Record as Youngest Player

Lamine Yamal, aged 16, has become the youngest-ever player to feature in a European Championship match.

Yamal Starts on Right Wing in Spain's Euro 2024

He started for Spain in their Euro 2024 opener against Croatia, playing on the right wing.

Opener Teenager Yamal Scores on Spain Debut

Yamal scored on his debut for Spain in September, quickly establishing himself as a key player.

Key Player Since Barcelona Debut at 15

He made his debut for Barcelona at just 15 years old and was a regular for the club last season.

Yamal Breaks Kozlowski's Euro Age Record

The teenager broke the previous record set by Kacper Kozlowski of Poland, who was 17 years and 246 days old.

Yamal Surpasses Bellingham as Youngest Euro Player

Kozlowski had broken the record previously held by Jude Bellingham of England.

Carvajal Reflects on Yamal's Impact at Euro 2024

Dani Carvajal, Yamal's teammate, highlighted the youngster's rapid rise, contrasting it with his own youth achievements.

Historic Moment for Spain & Barcelona

Carvajal mentioned how he was celebrating winning the Youth League with Real Madrid at 17, while Yamal is playing at the Euros and making an impact at Barcelona.

Spain's Confidence in Yamal

Spain's decision to start Yamal reflects their confidence in his abilities and potential.

