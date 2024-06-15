Spain's Lamine Yamal makes history as youngest Euro player - know more

FOOTBALL
Lamine Yamal, aged 16, has become the youngest-ever player to feature in a European Championship match.
He started for Spain in their Euro 2024 opener against Croatia, playing on the right wing.
Yamal scored on his debut for Spain in September, quickly establishing himself as a key player.
He made his debut for Barcelona at just 15 years old and was a regular for the club last season.
The teenager broke the previous record set by Kacper Kozlowski of Poland, who was 17 years and 246 days old.
Kozlowski had broken the record previously held by Jude Bellingham of England.
Dani Carvajal, Yamal's teammate, highlighted the youngster's rapid rise, contrasting it with his own youth achievements.
Carvajal mentioned how he was celebrating winning the Youth League with Real Madrid at 17, while Yamal is playing at the Euros and making an impact at Barcelona.
Spain's decision to start Yamal reflects their confidence in his abilities and potential.