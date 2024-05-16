Sunil Chhetri's Inspiring Journey: Top 10 performances for India

FOOTBALL
Sunil Chhetri inspired India with two crucial goals against Thailand, leading the team to a 4-1 victory in their opening match of the tournament
Chhetri scored a hat-trick against Afghanistan in the final, securing a 4-0 win and helping India lift the SAFF Championship trophy
Chhetri scored twice against Bangladesh, guiding India to a crucial 2-0 victory in the qualifiers.
Chhetri netted a goal against Bahrain, earning India a historic 2-2 draw and their first point in the tournament since 1984.
Chhetri's brace against Syria in the final led India to a 1-1 draw and a subsequent victory in the penalty shootout, securing the Nehru Cup title.
Chhetri scored a crucial goal against Thailand, helping India secure a 1-0 win and their first victory in the Asian Cup since 1964.
Chhetri's goal in the final against Afghanistan secured a 2-1 win for India and their seventh SAFF Championship title.
Chhetri's hat-trick against Chinese Taipei powered India to a convincing 5-0 victory in the qualifiers.
Chhetri scored the lone goal against Bahrain, although India narrowly lost 1-0, his performance showcased his leadership and determination on the field.
Chhetri's brace against Nepal played a crucial role in India's 2-0 victory in the qualifiers, highlighting his ability to deliver under pressure.