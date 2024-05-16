FOOTBALL

Sunil Chhetri's Inspiring Journey: Top 10 performances for India

AFC Asian Cup 2019

Sunil Chhetri inspired India with two crucial goals against Thailand, leading the team to a 4-1 victory in their opening match of the tournament

SAFF Championship 2011 Final

Chhetri scored a hat-trick against Afghanistan in the final, securing a 4-0 win and helping India lift the SAFF Championship trophy

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2021

Chhetri scored twice against Bangladesh, guiding India to a crucial 2-0 victory in the qualifiers.

AFC Asian Cup 2011

Chhetri netted a goal against Bahrain, earning India a historic 2-2 draw and their first point in the tournament since 1984.

Nehru Cup 2007 Final

Chhetri's brace against Syria in the final led India to a 1-1 draw and a subsequent victory in the penalty shootout, securing the Nehru Cup title.

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2019

Chhetri scored a crucial goal against Thailand, helping India secure a 1-0 win and their first victory in the Asian Cup since 1964.

SAFF Championship 2015

Chhetri's goal in the final against Afghanistan secured a 2-1 win for India and their seventh SAFF Championship title.

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2018

Chhetri's hat-trick against Chinese Taipei powered India to a convincing 5-0 victory in the qualifiers.

AFC Asian Cup 2019

Chhetri scored the lone goal against Bahrain, although India narrowly lost 1-0, his performance showcased his leadership and determination on the field.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2015

Chhetri's brace against Nepal played a crucial role in India's 2-0 victory in the qualifiers, highlighting his ability to deliver under pressure.

