Joao Pedro's net worth is estimated at GBP 3.5 million.
The attacking midfielder joined the Seagulls in July 2023 for a reported transfer fee of GBP 25 million.
The Brazilian earns around GBP 2.34 million per annum with Brighton.
Pedro joined Wolves from Brazilian club Fluminese in 2020 for a fee of approx. GBP 8.3 million.
Pedro spent three years with the Hornets, starting with an annual salary of GBP1.04 million in 2020-21 and getting around GBP 1.3 million in his final year (2022-23) at the club.