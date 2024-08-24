FOOTBALL

Joao Pedro joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023

Image credits: Getty

Net worth

Joao Pedro's net worth is estimated at GBP 3.5 million. 

Image credits: Getty

Brighton transfer fee

The attacking midfielder joined the Seagulls in July 2023 for a reported transfer fee of GBP 25 million. 

Image credits: Getty

Brighton salary

The Brazilian earns around GBP 2.34 million per annum with Brighton.

Image credits: Getty

Watford transfer

Pedro joined Wolves from Brazilian club Fluminese in 2020 for a fee of approx. GBP 8.3 million. 

Image credits: Getty

Watford salary

Pedro spent three years with the Hornets, starting with an annual salary of GBP1.04 million in 2020-21 and getting around GBP 1.3 million in his final year (2022-23) at the club. 

Image credits: Getty
