Luis Suarez has an estimated net worth of USD 70 million

Image credits: Getty

Ajax (2007-2011)

Suarez joined Ajax in 2007 for a reported tranfer fee of USD 8 million. The Uruguayan stayed with the Dutch club till January, 2011, scoring  111 goals in 159 appearances.  

Liverpool (2011-2014)

Suarez signed a 5-year deal with the Reds for a reported fee of USD 30 million in 2011. Meanwhile, he was earning around USD 13 million per annum in his final season at Anfield. 

Barcelona (2014-20)

Suarez moved to Catalonia in 2014 for a whopping fee of USD 86 million. He quickly established himself as  a prolific striker in La Liga and earned annual salary of USD 19 million.  

Atletico Madrid (2020-2022)

At the age of 33, Suarez switched to Atletico Madrid for USD 8.5 million, and won the La Liga title in 2020-21. He was paid USD 18 million annually by Rojiblancos. 

Nacional (2022-23)

After being released by Atletico, the Uruguayan signed for his boyhood club in 2022. At the age of 34, he had a market value of aprox. USD 8 million. 

Gremio (2023-24)

Suarez moved to Brazil in 2024 for free transfer. Meanwhile, his annual salary at the Brazilian top flight side was USD 3.7 million. 

Inter Miami (2024-present)

In 2024, Suarez reunited with Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in Inter Miami, for free transfer. The 37-year-old is currently earning USD 1.5 million per annum with the MLS side.

