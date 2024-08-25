FOOTBALL
Suarez joined Ajax in 2007 for a reported tranfer fee of USD 8 million. The Uruguayan stayed with the Dutch club till January, 2011, scoring 111 goals in 159 appearances.
Suarez signed a 5-year deal with the Reds for a reported fee of USD 30 million in 2011. Meanwhile, he was earning around USD 13 million per annum in his final season at Anfield.
Suarez moved to Catalonia in 2014 for a whopping fee of USD 86 million. He quickly established himself as a prolific striker in La Liga and earned annual salary of USD 19 million.
At the age of 33, Suarez switched to Atletico Madrid for USD 8.5 million, and won the La Liga title in 2020-21. He was paid USD 18 million annually by Rojiblancos.
After being released by Atletico, the Uruguayan signed for his boyhood club in 2022. At the age of 34, he had a market value of aprox. USD 8 million.
Suarez moved to Brazil in 2024 for free transfer. Meanwhile, his annual salary at the Brazilian top flight side was USD 3.7 million.
In 2024, Suarez reunited with Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in Inter Miami, for free transfer. The 37-year-old is currently earning USD 1.5 million per annum with the MLS side.