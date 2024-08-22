FOOTBALL
The Spanish goalkeeper created his YouTube channel on February 15,2011. It has 170,000 subscribers and has uploaded 144 videos, which have guaranteed 5,886,290 views.
The Real Madrid forward created his YouTube channel on May 3, 2019 and has 2.22 million subscribers.The Brazilian has uploaded 44 videos so far, with a total of 61,866,838 views.
The Argentine great started his YT channel on January 3, 2006. As of now, the Inter Miami forward's channel has 2.36 million subscribers. It has 207 videos & 56,758,071 views.
The Al-Hilal forward started his own YT channel on August 23, 2010. The Brazilain has 4.48 million subscribers. He has uploaded 452 vidoes, generating 181,137,091 views.
Ronaldo started his YT channel, named 'UR', on August 21, 2024. It created new YouTube record with 1 million subscribers in less than 90 minutes. Currently it has 17M subscribers.