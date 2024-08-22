FOOTBALL

Take a look at 5 football players as youtubers

Image credits: Getty

Iker Casillas

The Spanish goalkeeper created his YouTube channel on February 15,2011. It has 170,000 subscribers and has uploaded 144 videos, which have guaranteed 5,886,290 views. 

Image credits: Getty

Vinicius Jr

The Real Madrid forward created his YouTube channel on May 3, 2019 and has 2.22 million subscribers.The Brazilian has uploaded 44 videos so far, with a total of 61,866,838 views.

Image credits: Getty

Lionel Messi

The Argentine great started his YT channel on January 3, 2006. As of now, the Inter Miami forward's channel has 2.36 million subscribers. It has 207 videos & 56,758,071 views. 

Image credits: Getty

Neymar Jr

The Al-Hilal forward started his own YT channel on August 23, 2010. The Brazilain has 4.48 million subscribers. He has uploaded 452 vidoes, generating 181,137,091 views.

Image credits: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo started his YT channel, named 'UR', on August 21, 2024. It created new YouTube record with 1 million subscribers in less than 90 minutes. Currently it has 17M subscribers. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One