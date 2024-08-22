FOOTBALL
Fabregas joined Arsenal from Barcelona. The Spaniard was initially handed a GBP 60,000 a week deal in 2006, and in 2010, the midfielder reportedly earned around GBP 110,000 weekly
The Spaniard returned to Barcelona for a fee of USD 35 million + USD 5 million in variables. In his final season at Barcelona, the midfielder was paid approx. USD 11 million.
In 2014, the World Cup winner embarked on a new journey by signing a 5-year contract with the Blues for USD 30 million. He received about USD 13 million during his final season.
Fabregas moved to the Ligue 1 side without any transfer fee. However, the playmaker was getting a salary of USD 8 million per annum at Monaco.
The 2-time European Championship winner ended is playing career at Como in 2023. He received a salary of around USD 1 milion with the Serie A side.