Gundogan spent 7 seasons with Man City, winning 5 Premier League titles, 4 League Cups, 2 FA Cups and the Champions League. He played 304 games and netted 60 goals for Cityzens.
The midfielder joined Barcelona on a free transfer in July 2023 and went on to make 51 apearances across all competitions. He was paid around GBP 13 million annually by Blaugrana.
The 33-year-old started with weekly wages of GBP 140,000, and his earnings soared, eventually getting GBP 160,000 per week.
The ex-Borussia Dortmund fotballer also has lucrative endorsement deals with Adidas, AWOL Vision, Sorare,Westwing, eFootball & Phillips "Ambilight TV", adding to his wealth.
The German footballer has an estimated net worth of GBP 22 million.