FOOTBALL
The English midfielder has joined the Spanish club for a reported fee of GBP 33 million. He has signed a five-year contract with Colchoneros.
The Englishman came through Chelsea's youth ranks, had loan stints at Charlton Athletic (2019-20), Swansea City (19 games), West Bromwich Albion (30) and Crystal Palace (34 games).
Gallagher made 95 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions between 2022 and 2024. He missed only one match for the Blues in the 2023/24 Premier League season.
Gallagher was earning around GBP 884,000 per year at Stamford Bridge.
As of 2024, the Englishman has a net worth of GBP 4 million.