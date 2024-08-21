FOOTBALL

Conor Gallagher left boyhood club Chelsea to join Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid transfer (2024)

The English midfielder has joined the Spanish club for a reported fee of GBP 33 million. He has signed a five-year contract with Colchoneros. 

Chelsea's youth system and loan spells at English clubs

The Englishman came through Chelsea's youth ranks, had loan stints at Charlton Athletic (2019-20), Swansea City (19 games), West Bromwich Albion (30) and Crystal Palace (34 games). 

Chelsea career

Gallagher made 95 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions between 2022 and 2024. He missed only one match for the Blues in the 2023/24 Premier League season. 

Chelsea salary

Gallagher was earning around GBP 884,000 per year at Stamford Bridge. 

Net worth

As of 2024, the Englishman has a net worth of GBP 4 million. 

