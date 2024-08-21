FOOTBALL
The Portuguese international has an estimated net worth of USD 25 million
Felix joined Atleti in 2019 and was getting around USD 5.6 million annually
He joined the Catalan giants on loan (2023-24) and was paid aprox. USD 4.5 million per annum
The Portuguese international spent around six months months (January-June 2023) on loan at the Premier League club, earning around USD 5.7 million
In 2018-19, the forward was paid USD 261,000 per year by the Potuguese club
The Blues have reportedly agreed to pay a fee in the region of USD 59 million to bring Felix to Stamford Bridge.