Joao Felix is set to leave Atletico Madrid and return to Chelsea

Net worth

The Portuguese international has an estimated net worth of USD 25 million

Atletico Madrid salary

Felix joined Atleti in 2019 and was getting around USD 5.6 million annually

Barcelona salary

He joined the Catalan giants on loan (2023-24) and was paid aprox. USD 4.5 million per annum

Chelsea salary

The Portuguese international spent around six months months (January-June 2023) on loan at the Premier League club, earning around USD 5.7 million

Benfica salary

In 2018-19, the forward was paid USD 261,000 per year by the Potuguese club

Chelsea transfer (2024)

The Blues have reportedly agreed to pay a fee in the region of USD 59 million to bring Felix to Stamford Bridge. 

