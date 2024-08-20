FOOTBALL
Vardy won the award in 2015/16 after scoring 24 goals in 35 appearances and helping Leicester win the Premier League title.
The forward lifted the FA Cup with Leicester in 2021 after defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the final.
The Leicester striker was Premier League's top goal-scorer in 2019/20 season with 23 goals to his name from 35 appearances.
The 37-year-old is Leicester's all-time top goal-scoer with 191 scalps to his name from 465 matches so far.
Winning the 2015/16 Premier League title was undoubtedly Vardy's greatest achievement. The pacey attacker scored 24 goals and recorded six assist in 35 matches for the Foxes.