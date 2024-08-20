FOOTBALL

Take a look at Jamie Vardy's top 5 achievements

Barclays Player of the season

Vardy won the award in 2015/16 after scoring 24 goals in 35 appearances and helping Leicester win the Premier League title.  

FA Cup title

The forward lifted the FA Cup with Leicester in 2021 after defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the final. 

Golden Boot

The Leicester striker was Premier League's top goal-scorer in 2019/20 season with 23 goals to his name  from 35 appearances. 

All-time top goal-scorer

The 37-year-old is Leicester's all-time top goal-scoer with 191 scalps to his name from 465 matches so far. 

Premier League title

Winning the 2015/16 Premier League title was undoubtedly Vardy's greatest achievement. The pacey attacker scored 24 goals and recorded six assist in 35 matches for the Foxes. 

