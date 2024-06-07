Celebrating a legend: Top 10 quotes from Sunil Chhetri

FOOTBALL
"You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it."
"I'm not a talented player. But I give everything on the pitch, and that's what counts."
"The harder you work, the luckier you get. There are no shortcuts in life or football."
"Football is a simple game, but it requires discipline, dedication, and determination."
"I always try to keep my feet on the ground and stay humble. Success is not permanent, and failure is not fatal."
"You can't just walk in and think you're going to be the best. You have to earn it."
"The journey is more beautiful than the destination. Enjoy every moment, learn from every experience."
"In football, as in life, you need to have a strong mentality. Never give up, no matter how tough things get."
"It's not about how many goals you score, but how you contribute to the team. Football is a team sport, and every player is important."
"I want to inspire the next generation of footballers in India. If I can do it, so can they."