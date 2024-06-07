 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Celebrating a legend: Top 10 quotes from Sunil Chhetri

Image credits: Instagram

Fight, Sacrifice, and Work Hard

"You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it."

Image credits: Instagram

Chhetri: Effort Matters More Than Talent

"I'm not a talented player. But I give everything on the pitch, and that's what counts."

Image credits: Instagram

No Shortcuts

"The harder you work, the luckier you get. There are no shortcuts in life or football."

Image credits: Getty

Football Mantra

"Football is a simple game, but it requires discipline, dedication, and determination."

Image credits: Getty

Stays Humble: Success Isn't Permanent

"I always try to keep my feet on the ground and stay humble. Success is not permanent, and failure is not fatal."

Image credits: Getty

Earn Your Place

"You can't just walk in and think you're going to be the best. You have to earn it."

Image credits: Getty

Embrace the Journey, Learn from Experience

"The journey is more beautiful than the destination. Enjoy every moment, learn from every experience."

Image credits: Instagram

Chhetri on Resilience

"In football, as in life, you need to have a strong mentality. Never give up, no matter how tough things get."

Image credits: Getty

Team Contribution Over Individual Glory

"It's not about how many goals you score, but how you contribute to the team. Football is a team sport, and every player is important."

Image credits: Instagram

Inspiring India's Next Generation

"I want to inspire the next generation of footballers in India. If I can do it, so can they."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One