FOOTBALL
Tierney made his professional debut for Celtic in a 2-1 victory over Dundee, marking the beginning of his career with the Scottish giants.
Tierney scored his first goal for Celtic in a 2-1 win against St. Johnstone in the Scottish League Cup
Tierney transferred to Arsenal for £25 million, making him one of the most expensive Scottish players in history.
Tierney played a key role in Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea, securing his first major trophy with the Gunners.
Tierney won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award three consecutive times, highlighting his consistent performances and potential.
Tierney was handed the captain's armband for the first time in Arsenal's Premier League match against Leicester City.
Tierney scored a sensational solo goal and provided an assist in Arsenal's 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.
Tierney scored a stunning goal in Celtic's 3-0 win over Anderlecht in the UEFA Champions League group stage.
Tierney played an instrumental role in Scotland's qualification for UEFA Euro 2020, showcasing his importance to the national team.
Tierney played a crucial role in Celtic's historic unbeaten domestic season, winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, and Scottish League Cup.