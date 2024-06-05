 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Kieran Tierney's Top 10 moments: Journey of the Scottish footballer

Image credits: Instagram

Debut for Celtic - April 22, 2015

Tierney made his professional debut for Celtic in a 2-1 victory over Dundee, marking the beginning of his career with the Scottish giants.

Image credits: Instagram

First Goal for Celtic - October 27, 2015

Tierney scored his first goal for Celtic in a 2-1 win against St. Johnstone in the Scottish League Cup

Image credits: Instagram

Move to Arsenal - August 8, 2019

Tierney transferred to Arsenal for £25 million, making him one of the most expensive Scottish players in history.

Image credits: Instagram

FA Cup Victory with Arsenal - August 1, 2020

Tierney played a key role in Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea, securing his first major trophy with the Gunners.

Image credits: Instagram

PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year - 2016, 2017, 2018:

Tierney won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award three consecutive times, highlighting his consistent performances and potential.

Image credits: Instagram

Captaining Arsenal - October 25, 2020

Tierney was handed the captain's armband for the first time in Arsenal's Premier League match against Leicester City.

Image credits: Instagram

Outstanding Performance vs West Brom - January 2, 2021

Tierney scored a sensational solo goal and provided an assist in Arsenal's 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Image credits: Instagram

Scoring in the Champions League - September 12, 2017:

Tierney scored a stunning goal in Celtic's 3-0 win over Anderlecht in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Image credits: Instagram

Leading Scotland to Euro 2020

Tierney played an instrumental role in Scotland's qualification for UEFA Euro 2020, showcasing his importance to the national team.

Image credits: Instagram

Winning the Treble with Celtic - 2016-2017 Season

Tierney played a crucial role in Celtic's historic unbeaten domestic season, winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, and Scottish League Cup.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One