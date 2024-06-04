 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Junior Hoilett turns 34: Top 10 performances by the Canadian star

May 2010 - FA Cup Final vs Portsmouth

Hoilett scored a crucial goal to help Blackburn Rovers win 3-1.

January 2012 - Premier League vs Everton

Scored both goals in a 2-0 victory for Blackburn Rovers.

October 2012 - Premier League vs Sunderland

Scored a goal and assisted another in a 2-1 victory for Queens Park Rangers.

April 2013 - Premier League vs Fulham

Scored the winning goal in a 3-2 victory for Queens Park Rangers.

November 2017 - International Friendly vs New Zealand

Scored a hat-trick for Canada in a 1-2 victory.

January 2018 - FA Cup vs Cardiff City

Scored and assisted a goal in a 4-1 victory for Cardiff City.

April 2019 - Premier League vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Scored the only goal in a 0-2 victory for Cardiff City.

August 2019 - Premier League vs Huddersfield Town

Scored a goal and assisted another in a 2-1 victory for Cardiff City.

July 2020 - Championship vs Hull City

Scored twice and assisted another in a 3-0 victory for Cardiff City.

March 2021 - Championship vs Bournemouth

Scored a hat-trick for Cardiff City in a 4-0 victory.

