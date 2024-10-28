How many rotis to eat daily for good health?

Food
Roti is a staple in every Indian meal. But do you know how many rotis are healthy to eat in a day? Let's find out.
Your ideal roti intake depends on several factors like age, physical activity, and health conditions.
According to nutritionist Nikhil Vats, a healthy individual can eat 5 to 7 rotis a day. However, your needs may vary.
Determine your roti intake based on your physical activity. The more active you are, the more calories you need.
Along with roti, include lentils, vegetables, protein, and fruits in your diet.
In case of illness, determine roti intake based on doctor or dietitian advice.
Determine the right roti intake based on your lifestyle and health, and make it a part of a balanced diet.
Every body is different, so always consult an expert to know your roti limit.