How many rotis to eat daily for good health?

How many rotis should you eat daily?

Roti is a staple in every Indian meal. But do you know how many rotis are healthy to eat in a day? Let's find out.

Factors determining roti intake limit

Your ideal roti intake depends on several factors like age, physical activity, and health conditions.

Nutritionist's advice on roti consumption

According to nutritionist Nikhil Vats, a healthy individual can eat 5 to 7 rotis a day. However, your needs may vary.

Physical activity and roti intake

Determine your roti intake based on your physical activity. The more active you are, the more calories you need.

Maintain a balanced diet

Along with roti, include lentils, vegetables, protein, and fruits in your diet.

Consider health conditions

In case of illness, determine roti intake based on doctor or dietitian advice.

Right roti intake is crucial for health

Determine the right roti intake based on your lifestyle and health, and make it a part of a balanced diet.

Listen to your body's needs

Every body is different, so always consult an expert to know your roti limit.

