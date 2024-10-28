Foods for weight loss: 7 effective foods to include in your diet

Food
Learn about 7 effective and nutrient-rich foods to help achieve your weight loss goals.
Eggs are a great food for weight loss. High in protein, they help reduce hunger.
Leafy greens are full of fiber and nutrients. They help reduce hunger.
Fish is high in protein, healthy fats, and other nutrients that help maintain a balanced weight.
Nuts are rich in heart-healthy unsaturated fats and are good sources of protein, fiber, and other nutrients.
Legumes contain nutrients that aid weight loss. They are rich in protein and fiber.
Flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, lignans, and fiber, which help regulate metabolic functions and aid weight loss.
Chia seeds, packed with fiber, omega-3s, and protein, aid in weight loss.