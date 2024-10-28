Food

Foods for weight loss: 7 effective foods to include in your diet

Learn about 7 effective and nutrient-rich foods to help achieve your weight loss goals.

Eggs

Eggs are a great food for weight loss. High in protein, they help reduce hunger.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens are full of fiber and nutrients. They help reduce hunger.

Fish

Fish is high in protein, healthy fats, and other nutrients that help maintain a balanced weight.

Nuts

Nuts are rich in heart-healthy unsaturated fats and are good sources of protein, fiber, and other nutrients.

Legumes

Legumes contain nutrients that aid weight loss. They are rich in protein and fiber.

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, lignans, and fiber, which help regulate metabolic functions and aid weight loss.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds, packed with fiber, omega-3s, and protein, aid in weight loss.

