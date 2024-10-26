Hybrid vs desi tomatoes: Which is healthier?

Food
Two types of tomatoes are grown in India. One variety is called Desi and the other is called Hybrid.
There is a big difference between hybrid and native tomatoes. Desi tomatoes are grown without any chemicals, which makes their taste and nutritional value better.
Hybrid tomatoes are light red in color and hard, but they lack juice and flavor. More medicines are used in these, which can be harmful to health.
Desi tomatoes have a deep color and strong flavor. They have juicy pulp and thin skin, which breaks easily when ripe.
Desi tomatoes have flavor, while hybrid tomatoes do not have as much flavor as desi tomatoes. It is also not considered very beneficial for health.
Desi tomatoes are in high demand in the market because people prefer them more due to their taste and nutrition. Hybrid tomatoes are less preferred.