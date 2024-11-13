Children Day 2024: 6 Fun snack ideas to delight your kids

Food
Use whole wheat bread, tomato sauce, cheese, and colorful veggies. Bake for a tasty, customizable snack that’s fun and healthy.
Thread a mix of colorful fruits like grapes, watermelon, pineapple, and strawberries onto skewers for a refreshing, vitamin-packed treat.
Slices of avocado, carrot, and cucumber on whole grain bread. To provide more taste and nutrients, add cheese or hummus.
Create fun shapes with cookie cutters from cheese slices and serve with whole-grain crackers for a quick, easy snack.
Make nutritious tiny pancakes by blending oats, eggs, and ripe bananas. Add berries and honey over top for a delicious breakfast or snack.
Blend fruits like mango, banana, and yogurt, pour into molds, and freeze for refreshing, homemade smoothie popsicles your kids will love.