Children Day 2024: 6 Fun snack ideas to delight your kids

Mini Pizzas

Use whole wheat bread, tomato sauce, cheese, and colorful veggies. Bake for a tasty, customizable snack that’s fun and healthy.

 

Fruit Skewers

Thread a mix of colorful fruits like grapes, watermelon, pineapple, and strawberries onto skewers for a refreshing, vitamin-packed treat.

 

Vegetable Sandwiches

Slices of avocado, carrot, and cucumber on whole grain bread. To provide more taste and nutrients, add cheese or hummus.

 

Cheese and Crackers

Create fun shapes with cookie cutters from cheese slices and serve with whole-grain crackers for a quick, easy snack.

 

Banana Pancakes

Make nutritious tiny pancakes by blending oats, eggs, and ripe bananas. Add berries and honey over top for a delicious breakfast or snack.

 

DIY Smoothie Pops

Blend fruits like mango, banana, and yogurt, pour into molds, and freeze for refreshing, homemade smoothie popsicles your kids will love.

