Food

Banana

Rich in magnesium and potassium, consuming bananas at night can help relax the body's muscles and promote better sleep.

Kiwi

Kiwi, containing serotonin and folate, can aid in promoting sleep.

Cherry

Cherries are rich in melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep cycles and address sleep deprivation.

Almonds

The magnesium and healthy fats in almonds boost the production of melatonin, which aids in sleep.

Oats

Consuming oats, which contain melatonin, can also contribute to a good night's sleep.

Yogurt

Yogurt can also help in getting a good night's sleep.

Turmeric

Curcumin present in turmeric is also beneficial for sound sleep.

Milk

Drinking a glass of warm milk at night can also help induce sleep.

