Food
Rich in magnesium and potassium, consuming bananas at night can help relax the body's muscles and promote better sleep.
Kiwi, containing serotonin and folate, can aid in promoting sleep.
Cherries are rich in melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep cycles and address sleep deprivation.
The magnesium and healthy fats in almonds boost the production of melatonin, which aids in sleep.
Consuming oats, which contain melatonin, can also contribute to a good night's sleep.
Yogurt can also help in getting a good night's sleep.
Curcumin present in turmeric is also beneficial for sound sleep.
Drinking a glass of warm milk at night can also help induce sleep.