Weight loss to strong bones: Benefits of eating two eggs daily

Benefits of Eggs

Many people fear that eating eggs increases cholesterol. But eggs are rich in nutrients like protein and antioxidants.

Eggs for Weight Loss

Those who want to lose weight can include eggs in their diet. One egg contains 6 grams of protein.

Egg Yolk

Egg yolk contains a compound called choline. It helps reduce inflammation and improve brain health.

Increases Good Cholesterol

Eating two eggs daily helps increase good cholesterol.

Bone Strength

The presence of vitamin D and calcium strengthens bones and teeth.

Improves Eyesight

Eggs are a good source of vitamins C, E, and lutein. Eggs help improve eyesight and prevent macular degeneration.

