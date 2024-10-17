Weight loss to strong bones: Benefits of eating two eggs daily

Food
Many people fear that eating eggs increases cholesterol. But eggs are rich in nutrients like protein and antioxidants.
Those who want to lose weight can include eggs in their diet. One egg contains 6 grams of protein.
Egg yolk contains a compound called choline. It helps reduce inflammation and improve brain health.
Eating two eggs daily helps increase good cholesterol.
The presence of vitamin D and calcium strengthens bones and teeth.
Eggs are a good source of vitamins C, E, and lutein. Eggs help improve eyesight and prevent macular degeneration.