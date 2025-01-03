Entertainment

Chahal or Dhanashree Verma: Who is wealthier?

Discussions about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is very active on social media. She is always seen showcasing her dance moves.

News of discord between the two

For some time now, there have been reports of some discord between Chahal and Dhanashree. People believe that something is not right between them at the moment.

Are they getting divorced?

Fans have even spread rumors that they will soon get divorced. People are saying that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma might get divorced soon.

How much does Dhanashree earn?

Dhanashree Verma is a choreographer by profession. Her annual net worth is said to be around 25 crore rupees. She has several sources of income.

How much does Chahal earn?

Yuzvendra Chahal's annual net worth is said to be around 45 crore rupees. He is set to earn 18 crore rupees from Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

Dhanashree's source of income

Dhanashree earns a good income through brand endorsements. Her Telugu film is also coming soon. This will be her first movie.

Chahal's source of income

Yuzvendra Chahal earns a decent income from domestic cricket as well as the IPL. Chahal also earns from brand endorsements.

