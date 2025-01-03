Entertainment
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is very active on social media. She is always seen showcasing her dance moves.
For some time now, there have been reports of some discord between Chahal and Dhanashree. People believe that something is not right between them at the moment.
Fans have even spread rumors that they will soon get divorced. People are saying that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma might get divorced soon.
Dhanashree Verma is a choreographer by profession. Her annual net worth is said to be around 25 crore rupees. She has several sources of income.
Yuzvendra Chahal's annual net worth is said to be around 45 crore rupees. He is set to earn 18 crore rupees from Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.
Dhanashree earns a good income through brand endorsements. Her Telugu film is also coming soon. This will be her first movie.
Yuzvendra Chahal earns a decent income from domestic cricket as well as the IPL. Chahal also earns from brand endorsements.
