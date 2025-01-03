Kapil Sharma VS Bharti Singh: Who’s the richer comedian? Find out

Entertainment
Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh are two of India’s most beloved comedians, known for their widespread popularity and love across the entire country.
Kapil Sharma’s estimated net worth stands at an impressive ₹300 crore, reflecting his success as a comedian, actor, and television show host in India
Bharti Singh’s net worth stands at ₹30 crore, earned through her popularity as a stand-up comedian, TV host, and contributions to numerous successful comedy shows
Kapil Sharma has dominated the comedy world with The Kapil Sharma Show, which is now available on Netflix, reaching global audiences with his unique humor.
Bharti Singh, known for her comedy, has ventured into hosting alongside her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. She's now set to host the second season of Celebrity MasterChef
Kapil Sharma’s net worth of ₹300 crore far exceeds Bharti Singh’s ₹30 crore, making him significantly wealthier than her in the Indian comedy industry.
