Entertainment

Kapil Sharma VS Bharti Singh: Who’s the richer comedian? Find out

Image credits: Social media

Kapil Sharm VS Bharti Singh

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh are two of India’s most beloved comedians, known for their widespread popularity and love across the entire country.
 

Image credits: Social media

Kapil Sharma net worth

Kapil Sharma’s estimated net worth stands at an impressive ₹300 crore, reflecting his success as a comedian, actor, and television show host in India
 

Image credits: Social Media

Bharti Singh net worth

Bharti Singh’s net worth stands at ₹30 crore, earned through her popularity as a stand-up comedian, TV host, and contributions to numerous successful comedy shows


 

Image credits: Instagram

The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma has dominated the comedy world with The Kapil Sharma Show, which is now available on Netflix, reaching global audiences with his unique humor.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Celebrity MasterChef

Bharti Singh, known for her comedy, has ventured into hosting alongside her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. She's now set to host the second season of Celebrity MasterChef

Image credits: Instagram

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma’s net worth of ₹300 crore far exceeds Bharti Singh’s ₹30 crore, making him significantly wealthier than her in the Indian comedy industry.
 

Image credits: Social Media

Barroz Vs Bawaal: Mohanlal or Varun Dhawan; who gave the bigger flop

(PHOTOS) Mithila Palkar inspired saree styles for short women

Game Changer: Ram Charan to Kiara Advani; Check fees of cast

Manichitrathazhu to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Hit film with 5 remakes, 2 sequel