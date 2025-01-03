Entertainment

'Anupamaa' fame Nidhi Shah inspired ethnic suit designs; Check

Nidhi Shah's Salwar Suit Collection

Nidhi Shah, who played Kinjal in Anupamaa, is a fan favorite. She has amazing style. Here's her suit collection to inspire your wardrobe

Printed Salwar Suit Designs

Printed salwar suits are a great budget-friendly fashion choice. Available online and offline for under $15. Style with oxidized jewelry for a classy look

Anarkali Salwar Suit Designs

This zari-work Anarkali suit is perfect for festive occasions. Kinjal paired it with a matching dupatta and choker necklace. Style it with heavy earrings and subtle makeup

Velvet Salwar Suit Designs

Velvet suits are stylish and warm for winter. Readymade suits in contrasting colors are available for under $30. Pair with minimal jewelry

Zari Work Salwar Suit Designs

Zari work suits are always in style. Perfect for any function. Traditionally worn with shararas, try pairing them with ankle-length pants

Tissue Silk Salwar Suits

Tissue silk salwar suits are more expensive, featuring hand-printed embroidery and zari work. A perfect blend of sober and stylish

Rani Pink Banarasi Salwar Suit

Try a lace-work Banarasi suit for a unique look. Pair it with a contrasting dupatta. Available in various price ranges

