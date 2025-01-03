'Anupamaa' fame Nidhi Shah inspired ethnic suit designs; Check

Entertainment
Nidhi Shah, who played Kinjal in Anupamaa, is a fan favorite. She has amazing style. Here's her suit collection to inspire your wardrobe
Printed salwar suits are a great budget-friendly fashion choice. Available online and offline for under $15. Style with oxidized jewelry for a classy look
This zari-work Anarkali suit is perfect for festive occasions. Kinjal paired it with a matching dupatta and choker necklace. Style it with heavy earrings and subtle makeup
Velvet suits are stylish and warm for winter. Readymade suits in contrasting colors are available for under $30. Pair with minimal jewelry
Zari work suits are always in style. Perfect for any function. Traditionally worn with shararas, try pairing them with ankle-length pants
Tissue silk salwar suits are more expensive, featuring hand-printed embroidery and zari work. A perfect blend of sober and stylish
Try a lace-work Banarasi suit for a unique look. Pair it with a contrasting dupatta. Available in various price ranges
