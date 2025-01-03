Entertainment
Many Indian cricketers are in the spotlight for their rumored girlfriends, constantly generating buzz among fans.
Fans enjoy speculating about these cricketers' relationships, liking and commenting on their rumored girlfriends' posts.
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are often the subject of relationship rumors on social media.
The rumored relationship between Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar is widely discussed, generating significant media attention.
Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia have been linked for a while, with Hundia sharing posts featuring Kishan.
Rishabh Pant was linked with Isha Negi after she shared a photo of him following his accident.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is rumored to be in a relationship with Madie Hamilton from England, after they were seen together in a social media video.
Kapil Sharma VS Bharti Singh: Who’s the richer comedian? Find out
Barroz Vs Bawaal: Mohanlal or Varun Dhawan; who gave the bigger flop
(PHOTOS) Mithila Palkar inspired saree styles for short women
Game Changer: Ram Charan to Kiara Advani; Check fees of cast