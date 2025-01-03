Entertainment

Barroz Vs Bawaal: Mohanlal or Varun Dhawan; who gave the bigger flop

Mohanlal's 'Barroz' performs poorly

Mohanlal's latest release, 'Barroz', is struggling at the box office. Released alongside Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal', it has fared even worse

Big budget and superstar couldn't save the film

'Barroz's poor performance is surprising, given its large budget and superstar Mohanlal. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹150 crore

Slow start at the box office

'Barroz' had a slow opening, earning only ₹3.45 crore on its first day. Its five-day weekend collection (Wednesday to Sunday) was a mere ₹8.75 crore

Collections now down to lakhs

'Barroz' is now earning in lakhs per day. On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, it earned ₹35 lakh, ₹28 lakh, and ₹42 lakh, respectively

Failed to reach ₹10 crore in 8 days

In eight days, 'Barroz' has not even reached the ₹10 crore mark, with total earnings of only ₹9.8 crore

A bigger disaster than 'Bawaal'

Comparatively, 'Barroz' has been bigger disaster than Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal'. 'Bawaal', made on a budget of around ₹160 crore, earned ₹35 crore in 8 days

