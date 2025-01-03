Barroz Vs Bawaal: Mohanlal or Varun Dhawan; who gave the bigger flop

Entertainment
Mohanlal's latest release, 'Barroz', is struggling at the box office. Released alongside Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal', it has fared even worse
'Barroz's poor performance is surprising, given its large budget and superstar Mohanlal. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹150 crore
'Barroz' had a slow opening, earning only ₹3.45 crore on its first day. Its five-day weekend collection (Wednesday to Sunday) was a mere ₹8.75 crore
'Barroz' is now earning in lakhs per day. On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, it earned ₹35 lakh, ₹28 lakh, and ₹42 lakh, respectively
In eight days, 'Barroz' has not even reached the ₹10 crore mark, with total earnings of only ₹9.8 crore
Comparatively, 'Barroz' has been bigger disaster than Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal'. 'Bawaal', made on a budget of around ₹160 crore, earned ₹35 crore in 8 days
