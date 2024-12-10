Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to make film debut; SEE pics

Entertainment
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is set to make her debut in Telugu films. The dancer and choreographer is known for her style and social media presence.
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is soon going to make her debut in the Telugu industry under Dil Raju’s banner and the movie is slated for 2025 release.
Yuzvendra Chahal is not currently part of Team India, but Punjab Kings have included him in their IPL 2025 squad.
