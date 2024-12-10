Entertainment
Disha Patani maintains an enviable figure. Her slim waist complements both Indian and Western attire.
For an Indo-Western New Year's look, recreate Disha's red long pleated skirt and bralette blouse combo.
Shine bright on Goa's beaches in a halter neck sequined blouse and a long satin skirt.
Start the New Year with a beach dip. This bikini and scarf combo is perfect for a beachside celebration.
Disha looks gorgeous in this sequined corset and satin slit-cut dress, perfect for a cocktail party.
This off-shoulder short dress with red detailing is perfect for a bold New Year's Eve look.
Disha's shimmery black dress is ideal for a night party. Dark lipstick adds a touch of glam.
