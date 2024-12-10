Entertainment

Disha Patani's New Year Dress & Bikini Inspiration

Disha's Perfect Figure

Disha Patani maintains an enviable figure. Her slim waist complements both Indian and Western attire.

Disha's Indo-Western New Year Look

For an Indo-Western New Year's look, recreate Disha's red long pleated skirt and bralette blouse combo.

Halter Neck Blouse with Long Skirt

Shine bright on Goa's beaches in a halter neck sequined blouse and a long satin skirt.

Bikini with Scarf

Start the New Year with a beach dip. This bikini and scarf combo is perfect for a beachside celebration.

Slit-Cut Off-Shoulder Gown

Disha looks gorgeous in this sequined corset and satin slit-cut dress, perfect for a cocktail party.

Short Dress

This off-shoulder short dress with red detailing is perfect for a bold New Year's Eve look.

Strappy Slit-Cut Short Dress

Disha's shimmery black dress is ideal for a night party. Dark lipstick adds a touch of glam.

R. Madhavan to Bobby Deol: 7 Highest paid Bollywood villains of 2024

Rubina Dilaik's luxurious Mumbai home: See inside photos

Uorfi Javed to Jasmin Bhasin-7 TV Actresses Who Received R*pe Threats

Dia Mirza: A 25-Year Journey in Bollywood