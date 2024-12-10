Jhanak Spoiler Alert: Shocking engagement after leaving Anirudh

Entertainment
The drama in Jhanak continues. Currently, the show portrays Anirudh's desire to be with Jhanak and his repeated attempts to convince her.
Aditya will return to the show. Someone informs him that Jhanak wants to be with him, prompting him to visit the Bose house to meet her.
A party takes place, where Jhanak and Anirudh look stunning. Appu Di remarks that they look like a married couple, making Anirudh happy.
Aditya arrives and puts a ring on Jhanak's finger. Furious, Jhanak questions his audacity to do so without her consent.
Anirudh becomes angry and accuses Jhanak of lying, questioning why she's hiding the truth if she invited Aditya.
Everyone present criticizes Jhanak, calling her cunning and accusing her of trapping both Anirudh and Aditya. Jhanak is heartbroken by this.
It's revealed that Arshi, not Jhanak, invited Aditya. Arshi messaged Aditya from Jhanak's phone, expressing her desire to marry him to keep Jhanak away from Anirudh.
