Entertainment
Lady Superstar Nayanthara's net worth is ₹183 crores.
Pan-India actress Tamannaah's net worth is ₹110 crores.
Star heroine Anushka Shetty's net worth is ₹110 crores.
Trisha Krishnan's net worth is ₹85 crores.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's net worth is ₹80 crores.
Kajal Aggarwal's net worth is ₹67 crores.
Pooja Hegde's net worth is ₹50 crores.
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's net worth is ₹45 crores.
Sai Pallavi's net worth is ₹47 crores.
Keerthy Suresh's net worth is ₹41 crores.
