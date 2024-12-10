Entertainment

Samantha to Nayanthara: Top 10 Richest south actresses and net worth

Image credits: Instagram

Nayanthara

Lady Superstar Nayanthara's net worth is ₹183 crores.

Image credits: our own

Tamannaah Bhatia

Pan-India actress Tamannaah's net worth is ₹110 crores.

Image credits: our own

Anushka Shetty

Star heroine Anushka Shetty's net worth is ₹110 crores.

Image credits: our own

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan's net worth is ₹85 crores.

Image credits: our own

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's net worth is ₹80 crores.

Image credits: our own

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal's net worth is ₹67 crores.

Image credits: our own

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde's net worth is ₹50 crores.

Image credits: Google

Rashmika Mandanna

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's net worth is ₹45 crores.

Image credits: instagram

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's net worth is ₹47 crores.

Image credits: our own

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh's net worth is ₹41 crores.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM

(PHOTOS) Disha Patani's 8 new year outfit inspiration; must check out

R. Madhavan to Bobby Deol: 7 Highest paid Bollywood villains of 2024

Rubina Dilaik's luxurious Mumbai home: See inside photos

Uorfi Javed to Jasmin Bhasin-7 TV Actresses Who Received R*pe Threats