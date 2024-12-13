Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to Debut in Telugu Film

Entertainment
Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is a popular social media personality. Her personality is widely admired.
Dhanashree Verma has been busy shooting for her upcoming movie. Chahal's wife is soon to make her mark in the Telugu film industry.
Because of this talent, a Telugu director offered her a role in the film. The release date of her upcoming film has not been announced yet.
Yuzvendra Chahal's wife is seen working hard for her upcoming film. She keeps sharing updates related to this on her Instagram story.
Dhanashree is currently in Chandigarh, busy shooting for her film. She posted a photo on her Instagram story, showing the film being shot in Punjab.
Several other people are also seen in this picture with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife. The location in this picture is given as Chandigarh.
Dhanashree Verma has also been seen recording songs several times. It seems that she might also be seen singing in upcoming films along with dancing.
Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy's stunning saree looks
Mismatched Season 3 to Despatch: 5 OTT release to watch this weekend
(PHOTOS) Keerthy Suresh inspired hairstyle for party, traditional look
Rupali Ganguly, Asim Riaz to Asit: 6 Major TV controversies of 2024