YRKKH Spoiler Alert! A Major accident creates new twists

Abhimanyu runs away with the child

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of twists. Currently, the show depicts Abhimanyu discovering the truth about her child and running away with him.

Goons chase Abhimanyu

As Abhimanyu leaves with her son, goons will start chasing her. However, Armaan will arrive at the scene.

Roohi's cunning plan

Armaan will risk his life to save Abhimanyu and her child. Meanwhile, Roohi will accuse Abhimanyu of being a child thief and turn everyone against her.

Abhimanyu's fury ignited

Armaan will take Abhimanyu home and return her child to Roohi, infuriating Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu distances herself

Abhimanyu will lash out at Armaan, declaring herself a living corpse and ending their relationship.

Armaan's attempt to reconcile

Abhimanyu decides to leave Armaan's house. Armaan goes after her to reconcile, but meets with an accident.

What's next for the couple?

Abhimanyu is devastated by Armaan's accident. The future of their relationship hangs in the balance.

