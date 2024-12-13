YRKKH Spoiler Alert! A Major accident creates new twists

Entertainment
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of twists. Currently, the show depicts Abhimanyu discovering the truth about her child and running away with him.
As Abhimanyu leaves with her son, goons will start chasing her. However, Armaan will arrive at the scene.
Armaan will risk his life to save Abhimanyu and her child. Meanwhile, Roohi will accuse Abhimanyu of being a child thief and turn everyone against her.
Armaan will take Abhimanyu home and return her child to Roohi, infuriating Abhimanyu.
Abhimanyu will lash out at Armaan, declaring herself a living corpse and ending their relationship.
Abhimanyu decides to leave Armaan's house. Armaan goes after her to reconcile, but meets with an accident.
Abhimanyu is devastated by Armaan's accident. The future of their relationship hangs in the balance.
