Rupali Ganguly, Asim Riaz to Asit: 6 Major TV controversies of 2024

Image credits: Instagram

Rupali Ganguly

In 2024, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha made several serious allegations against her.

Daljeet Kaur

2024 was not special for Daljeet Kaur, as within a year of marriage, she left her husband Nikhil after making serious allegations against him.

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz had a clash with Rohit Shetty in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, due to which he was heavily trolled.

Shahzada Dhami

Tensions rose on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, leading to Rajan Shahi's ousting of Shahzada Dhami and Pranali Rathod, who leveled serious allegations.

Asit Modi

In 2024, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director Asit Modi was accused of several serious allegations by his team.

Gurucharan Singh

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh disappeared in 2024. However, after a lot of searching, he returned home himself.

