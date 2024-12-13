Rupali Ganguly, Asim Riaz to Asit: 6 Major TV controversies of 2024

Entertainment
In 2024, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha made several serious allegations against her.
2024 was not special for Daljeet Kaur, as within a year of marriage, she left her husband Nikhil after making serious allegations against him.
Asim Riaz had a clash with Rohit Shetty in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, due to which he was heavily trolled.
Tensions rose on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, leading to Rajan Shahi's ousting of Shahzada Dhami and Pranali Rathod, who leveled serious allegations.
In 2024, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director Asit Modi was accused of several serious allegations by his team.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh disappeared in 2024. However, after a lot of searching, he returned home himself.
