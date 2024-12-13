Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Keerthy Suresh inspired hairstyle for party, traditional look

Curly Hairstyle

Women with curly hair are often confused about hairstyles. Just puff your hair, leave it open, and set it with setting spray

Simple Bun Hairstyle

A bun is best with a saree if you want to make your face look bigger. Like Keerthy Suresh, make a bun with the help of a roller and decorate it with flowers or Gajra

Braid Hairstyle

Women think a simple braid won't do much, but it gives a great look. Keerthy Suresh has made a Paranda braid while keeping the backless look minimal

Low Bun with Flower

If you don't want to look too flashy at a party, make a low bun with a net saree. It looks very beautiful. You can decorate it with real or artificial flowers to look gorgeous

Sleek Ponytail with Lace

Keerthy Suresh looks like an Apsara in a velvet salwar suit. She has made a braid with lace in a sleek ponytail and taken out flicks from the front. It's very easy to make

Messy Braid Hairstyle

When it comes to hairstyles, braids are very popular. If you don't want a heavy look, make such a braid with a saree or lehenga. You can use hair accessories if you want

Hairstyle with Ribbon

Giving a unique look to the silk saree, Keerthy Suresh has made a ribbon braid. It's as simple to make as it is special to look at

