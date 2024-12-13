(PHOTOS) Keerthy Suresh inspired hairstyle for party, traditional look

Entertainment
Women with curly hair are often confused about hairstyles. Just puff your hair, leave it open, and set it with setting spray
A bun is best with a saree if you want to make your face look bigger. Like Keerthy Suresh, make a bun with the help of a roller and decorate it with flowers or Gajra
Women think a simple braid won't do much, but it gives a great look. Keerthy Suresh has made a Paranda braid while keeping the backless look minimal
If you don't want to look too flashy at a party, make a low bun with a net saree. It looks very beautiful. You can decorate it with real or artificial flowers to look gorgeous
Keerthy Suresh looks like an Apsara in a velvet salwar suit. She has made a braid with lace in a sleek ponytail and taken out flicks from the front. It's very easy to make
When it comes to hairstyles, braids are very popular. If you don't want a heavy look, make such a braid with a saree or lehenga. You can use hair accessories if you want
Giving a unique look to the silk saree, Keerthy Suresh has made a ribbon braid. It's as simple to make as it is special to look at
