Mismatched Season 3 to Despatch: 5 OTT release to watch this weekend

Entertainment
Mismatched Season 3 continues Dimple and Rishi's journey, exploring new challenges in their personal and professional lives. It features a dynamic cast and fresh drama.
The musical drama Bandish Bandits returns for a second season, showcasing the clash of classical and modern music, with Radhe and Tamanna's evolving journey.
Vikram’s action-packed film Thangalaan is now streaming in multiple languages, offering a gripping adventure with his five distinct roles and a powerful cast.
Despatch, a crime drama starring Manoj Bajpayee, delves into investigative journalism, ethics, and corruption as Joy uncovers dangerous truths in a high-stakes world.
In Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., the actor shares personal stories and insights into overcoming health challenges, all with his signature humor.
