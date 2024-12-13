Entertainment

Mismatched Season 3 to Despatch: 5 OTT release to watch this weekend

Mismatched Season 3 (Netflix)

Mismatched Season 3 continues Dimple and Rishi's journey, exploring new challenges in their personal and professional lives. It features a dynamic cast and fresh drama.

 

Bandish Bandits Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The musical drama Bandish Bandits returns for a second season, showcasing the clash of classical and modern music, with Radhe and Tamanna's evolving journey.

 

Thangalaan (Netflix)

Vikram’s action-packed film Thangalaan is now streaming in multiple languages, offering a gripping adventure with his five distinct roles and a powerful cast.
 

Despatch (Zee5)

Despatch, a crime drama starring Manoj Bajpayee, delves into investigative journalism, ethics, and corruption as Joy uncovers dangerous truths in a high-stakes world.

 

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... (Netflix)

In Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., the actor shares personal stories and insights into overcoming health challenges, all with his signature humor.

