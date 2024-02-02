Entertainment

Yuvraj Singh to Monisha Koirala: 7 actors who defeated Cancer

World Cancer Day: Let's look back at these Indian celebrities who defeated cancer and came back stronger. Yuvraj Singh to Monisha Koirala and others defeated Cancer

Image credits: IMDb

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh was detected with cancer and announced it after Cricket World Cup 2011. However, he emerged victorious from the deadly disease

Image credits: IMDb

Lisa Ray

Lisa ray was detected with Myeloma. She underwent a stem-cell replacement therapy and is cancer-free now

Image credits: IMDb

Anurag Basu

Bollywood director Anurag Basu had been detected with Leukemia since 2004 but is fine now

Image credits: IMDb

Tahira Kashyap

Wife of Ayushmann Khuranna, Tahira kashyap was also diagnosed with pre-invasive breast cancer and had a masectomy. She is now leading a normal life

Image credits: IMDb

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala was also detected with ovarian cancer and had a tough time battling it. She even spoke of her ordeal several times finally emerging out of it

Image credits: IMDb

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. She sportingly revealed her bald look which took fans by surprise. She defeated the disease and is leading a normal life

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One