Entertainment

Who was Poonam Pandey? Know about model-turned-actress' personal life

Poonam Pandey has passed away. Her team confirmed the news by saying, “She passed away last night (Feb 01)".

Image credits: instagram

Who was Poonam Pandey? Know about model-turned-actress personal life

A post shared on her official Instagram handle. “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer."

Image credits: instagram

Who was Poonam Pandey?

Poonam was been embroiled in several issues throughout her career. She was arrested for obscenity in 2011 after posing semi-naked in a magazine photoshoot.

Image credits: instagram

Who was Poonam Pandey?

She was also embroiled in a legal dispute in 2019 after posting a semi-naked photo of herself on social media during the Cricket World Cup.

Image credits: instagram

Who was Poonam Pandey?

Poonam appeared in the 5th season of Bigg Boss, which aired in 2011. She made headlines for taking off her clothes in the presence of her fellow housemates.

Image credits: instagram

Who was Poonam Pandey?

In 2017, Poonam Pandey launched her own app called “The Poonam Pandey App,” which features exclusive content and updates about her life and career.

Image credits: instagram

Who was Poonam Pandey? Know about model-turned-actress personal life

Poonam used the app to raise awareness about social issues and support charitable causes. Pandey also appeared in the digital reality show ‘Lock Upp’ 

Image credits: instagram

Who was Poonam Pandey? Know about model-turned-actress personal life

She publicly spoke about experiencing domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-husband Sam Bombay.

Image credits: insta
Find Next One