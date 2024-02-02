Entertainment

Who is Sam Bombay, Poonam Pandey's ex-husband?

Everyone was shocked when 32-year-old Poonam Pandey died of cervical cancer Friday morning. 

Image credits: instagram

The actress had a controversial life, and even her marriage lasted a few days after she accused her ex-husband, Sam Bombay, of molestation and physical assault. 

Image credits: instagram

Sam Bombay is a filmmaker who mostly works in Hindi films. Sam Bombay (full name: Sam Ahmed Bombay) was born and raised in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
 

Image credits: instagram

He finished his early education at Jebel Ali School before enrolling at the University of Dubai, where he earned his graduation degree. 

Image credits: instagram

Sam Bombay began his career in advertising and communications at the age of 21, and by the age of 28, he had advanced to the position of Creative Director at Y&R Dubai.
 

Image credits: our own

At the age of 31, he was promoted to Partner and Regional Executive Creative Director of Y&R Brands for the region.

Image credits: our own

He left his job to form Studio Central, a film and photography firm, and now owns Bombay Matinee Films.

Image credits: instagram

He has also directed music videos such as Gal Ban Gayi, featuring Urvashi Rautela and Vidyut Jammwal, and Befikre, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Image credits: instagram

Sam Bombay formerly married model Elle Ahmed and has two children from that marriage, son Troy Bombay and daughter Tia Bombay.
 

Image credits: our own

He married Poonam Pandey in an intimate wedding at their home in September 2020, after they became engaged in July 2020.

Image credits: Instagram

However, shortly after visiting Los Angeles for their honeymoon, the pair hurried off to Goa, where Poonam shot a film.

Image credits: instagram

However, the trip turned into a nightmare when Goa police detained Sam on assault and molestation claims filed by the actress.

Image credits: instagram

However, he was granted bail the very following day. Two weeks after their wedding, the couple decided to separate ways. 

Image credits: instagram
