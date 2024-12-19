YRKKH spoiler ALERT: Abhimanyu creates ruckus at Poddar house

Entertainment
High drama in YRKKH as Manish and Abhir try to separate Abhimanyu and Armaan
Abhimanyu returns to her family, and Madhav blames their stubbornness for the rift
Madhav criticizes his mother, Kaveri, for worsening Abhimanyu's pain
Influenced by others, Abhimanyu signs the divorce papers, leading to an argument with Armaan
Distraught, Abhimanyu consumes chili and accidentally drinks alcohol, becoming intoxicated
Drunk, Abhimanyu goes to the Poddar house and creates a scene, confronting everyone
Armaan calls Abhimanyu out, creating further tension and drama
