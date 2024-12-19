Entertainment

YRKKH spoiler ALERT: Abhimanyu creates ruckus at Poddar house

Family pushes for Abhimanyu and Armaan's divorce

High drama in YRKKH as Manish and Abhir try to separate Abhimanyu and Armaan

Abhimanyu and Armaan's relationship crumbles

Abhimanyu returns to her family, and Madhav blames their stubbornness for the rift

Madhav reprimands Kaveri

Madhav criticizes his mother, Kaveri, for worsening Abhimanyu's pain

Abhimanyu signs divorce papers

Influenced by others, Abhimanyu signs the divorce papers, leading to an argument with Armaan

Abhimanyu's distress leads to impulsive actions

Distraught, Abhimanyu consumes chili and accidentally drinks alcohol, becoming intoxicated

Intoxicated Abhimanyu confronts the Poddar family

Drunk, Abhimanyu goes to the Poddar house and creates a scene, confronting everyone

Armaan confronts Abhimanyu

Armaan calls Abhimanyu out, creating further tension and drama

Trisha Krishnan's beauty and fitness secrets OUT

Zebra to Dear Santa: 8 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend

Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee: 6 Highest-Paid OTT actors of 2024

(PHOTOS) Who is Isha Negi? Meet Rishabh Pant's girlfriend