Entertainment

Trisha Krishnan's beauty and fitness secrets OUT

Image credits: instagram- trishakrishnan

Evergreen Beauty

South Indian actress Trisha's beauty is increasing with age. Not only beauty, she also looks very fit. Let's see what her beauty secret is.

Image credits: Pinterest

At 40...

The diet secret behind Trisha's youthful look at 41.

Image credits: Pinterest

What she eats?

Trisha's breakfast is rich in nutrients, including eggs, paratha, and yogurt.

Image credits: Pinterest

Vitamin C

She regularly includes Vitamin C-rich foods like oranges in her diet.

Image credits: Pinterest

What she avoids?

To stay fit and beautiful, Trisha avoids sugary foods.

Image credits: Pinterest

Fasting & Fitness

Trisha practices intermittent fasting and daily cardio and yoga for weight management and fitness.

Image credits: Google

Zebra to Dear Santa: 8 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend

Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee: 6 Highest-Paid OTT actors of 2024

(PHOTOS) Who is Isha Negi? Meet Rishabh Pant's girlfriend

Who is Sanchita Basu? Know TikTok star journey and more