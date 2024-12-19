Trisha Krishnan's beauty and fitness secrets OUT

Entertainment
South Indian actress Trisha's beauty is increasing with age. Not only beauty, she also looks very fit. Let's see what her beauty secret is.
The diet secret behind Trisha's youthful look at 41.
Trisha's breakfast is rich in nutrients, including eggs, paratha, and yogurt.
She regularly includes Vitamin C-rich foods like oranges in her diet.
To stay fit and beautiful, Trisha avoids sugary foods.
Trisha practices intermittent fasting and daily cardio and yoga for weight management and fitness.
