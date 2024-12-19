Entertainment

Zebra to Dear Santa: Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend

Nirangal Moondru

Directed by Karthick Naren, 'Nirangal Moondru,' released on November 22nd, is coming to Aha OTT. Starring Atharvaa, this film is made in the hyper-thriller genre.

Zebra

Starring Sathyaraj and Priya Bhavani Shankar, this Telugu film was released in November. Directed by Eeshwar Karthik, this film was released on Aha OTT.

Mura

Directed by Mohammed Mustafa, 'Mura' is a Malayalam film. Starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, this film, which hit theaters on November 8th, is releasing on Prime OTT.

Samaniyan

'Samaniyan,' starring Ramarajan, which hit theaters in May, is set to release on Tentkotta OTT platform on December 20th.

Twisters

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the English film 'Twisters,' released in July, is coming to Jio Cinemas on December 20th.

Kadakkan

The Malayalam film 'Kadakkan,' directed by Saji Mappad, is set to release on Sun Nxt OTT platform on December 20th.

Dear Santa

'Dear Santa,' directed by Bobby Farrelly, which was released in English in November and received a good response, is coming to Prime Video.

The Forge

The Hollywood film 'The Forge,' directed by Alex Kendrick, is releasing on Netflix OTT platform on December 20th.

Six Triple Eight

Directed by Tyler Perry, this film, released on December 6th, is coming to Netflix OTT platform within 15 days.

