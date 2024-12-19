Entertainment
Directed by Karthick Naren, 'Nirangal Moondru,' released on November 22nd, is coming to Aha OTT. Starring Atharvaa, this film is made in the hyper-thriller genre.
Starring Sathyaraj and Priya Bhavani Shankar, this Telugu film was released in November. Directed by Eeshwar Karthik, this film was released on Aha OTT.
Directed by Mohammed Mustafa, 'Mura' is a Malayalam film. Starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, this film, which hit theaters on November 8th, is releasing on Prime OTT.
'Samaniyan,' starring Ramarajan, which hit theaters in May, is set to release on Tentkotta OTT platform on December 20th.
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the English film 'Twisters,' released in July, is coming to Jio Cinemas on December 20th.
The Malayalam film 'Kadakkan,' directed by Saji Mappad, is set to release on Sun Nxt OTT platform on December 20th.
'Dear Santa,' directed by Bobby Farrelly, which was released in English in November and received a good response, is coming to Prime Video.
The Hollywood film 'The Forge,' directed by Alex Kendrick, is releasing on Netflix OTT platform on December 20th.
Directed by Tyler Perry, this film, released on December 6th, is coming to Netflix OTT platform within 15 days.
