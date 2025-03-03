Stree 3 to Chalbaaz in London: 7 upcoming movies of Shraddha Kapoor

Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the lead role in the film 'Chaalbaaz in London'. This film will be released in 2025
According to media reports, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in 'Krrish 4'
Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the film 'Bhediya 2'. This film will hit theaters in 2026
Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor's film 'No Entry 2'. It is said that this film will be released by the end of 2025
Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the horror drama film 'Nagin'. However, its release has not been revealed yet
Shraddha Kapoor's superhit film is scheduled to be released in 2027
Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in this film 'KTina' directed by Aseem Chhabra. Its release date has not been revealed yet
Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Know her Bollywood career and box office hit
Aashram 3: Bobby Deol to Esha Gupat; a look at cast's salary
Shraddha Kapoor Net Worth: A look at her income and lavish Lifestyle
Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: A look at her love life before Rahul Modi