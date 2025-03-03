Entertainment

Stree 3 to Chalbaaz in London: 7 upcoming movies of Shraddha Kapoor

Chaalbaaz in London

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the lead role in the film 'Chaalbaaz in London'. This film will be released in 2025

Krrish 4

According to media reports, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in 'Krrish 4'

Bhediya 2

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the film 'Bhediya 2'. This film will hit theaters in 2026

No Entry 2

Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor's film 'No Entry 2'. It is said that this film will be released by the end of 2025

Nagin

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the horror drama film 'Nagin'. However, its release has not been revealed yet

Stree 3

Shraddha Kapoor's superhit film is scheduled to be released in 2027

KTina

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in this film 'KTina' directed by Aseem Chhabra. Its release date has not been revealed yet

