[PHOTOS] Raveena Tandon inspired 5 blouse design for Holi celebration

Shrug Blouse

Raveena has paired this saree with a matching blouse and shrug, looking stylish. A must-try blouse for a unique and fashionable Holi look

Sleeveless Blouse

Raveena looks classy in a red sleeveless blouse. You can easily find similar ready-made blouses at your local stores for a quick and stylish Holi outfit

Collar Full Sleeve Blouse

Raveena is wearing a trendy full-sleeve collar blouse. Available both online and offline, this blouse is a fashionable choice for Holi celebrations

Halter Neck Blouse

Raveena sports a stylish halter neck blouse, eliminating the need for a necklace. Perfect for a chic and hassle-free Holi look with minimal accessories

High Neck Full Puff Sleeve Blouse

Raveena's high-neck, full-puff sleeve blouse is perfect for college or office Holi parties, offering a youthful and stylish appearance for the festive occasion

