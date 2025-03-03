[PHOTOS] Raveena Tandon inspired 5 blouse design for Holi celebration

Entertainment
Raveena has paired this saree with a matching blouse and shrug, looking stylish. A must-try blouse for a unique and fashionable Holi look
Raveena looks classy in a red sleeveless blouse. You can easily find similar ready-made blouses at your local stores for a quick and stylish Holi outfit
Raveena is wearing a trendy full-sleeve collar blouse. Available both online and offline, this blouse is a fashionable choice for Holi celebrations
Raveena sports a stylish halter neck blouse, eliminating the need for a necklace. Perfect for a chic and hassle-free Holi look with minimal accessories
Raveena's high-neck, full-puff sleeve blouse is perfect for college or office Holi parties, offering a youthful and stylish appearance for the festive occasion
