Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Know her Bollywood career and box office hit

Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor, who showed her charisma in 'Stree' and 'Stree 2,' has turned 38. She was born in 1987 to Shakti Kapoor, Bollywood's fearsome villain.
Shraddha Kapoor started her career in 2010 with the mega-disaster film 'Teen Patti.' This film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan, and Raima Sen.
After 'Teen Patti,' Shraddha Kapoor appeared in 'Luv Ka The End.' Then, in 2013, her film 'Aashiqui 2' was released, which made her a star. The film was a blockbuster.
Shraddha Kapoor has been active in the film industry for the past 15 years. However, she has had fewer opportunities to work in films. She appears in few films a year.
Shraddha Kapoor has starred in films like 'Ek Villain,' 'Haider,' 'ABCD 2,' 'Baaghi,' 'Rock On 2,' 'Half Girlfriend,' 'Stree,' 'Saaho,' 'Chhichhore,' and 'Stree 2.'
Shraddha Kapoor has been showcasing her magic at the box office for the past 7 years. Many of her films, including 'Stree 2,' 'Baaghi,' and 'Chhichhore,' have been hits.
In 2024, Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Stree 2' created a huge splash at the box office. The film, made on a budget of ₹120 crore, collected ₹874.58 crore.
Regarding Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming films, she doesn't have many special projects. She will be seen in 'Stree 3.' It is said that the film may be released in 2026.
