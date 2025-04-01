YRKKH Spoiler: Gangaur puja turns deadly with cylinder blast; Read on

Entertainment
Drama continues in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Currently, the Gangaur Puja is being shown in the show. In such a situation, Kiara will make the idol for Gangaur Puja
Seeing Kiara and Abhir together will make Charu jealous. After this, Charu and Abhir will also secretly plan to make the idol and immerse it
On other hand, Rohit's foot will slip, he will be about to fall into ditch. During this, Armaan will save him. In such a situation, Rohit will thank him for always supporting him
Gangaur Puja will take place and all the women will dance a lot with their husbands. At same time, Kaveri will become emotional seeing Armaan, Abhira and Shivani dancing together
Meanwhile, Rohit will see Charu and Abhir immersing the idol and will turn red with anger. He will say that Abhir is doing very wrong after marrying Kiara
During this time, the cylinder will explode in the pandal and Ruhi will fall due to the stampede. It is being said that someone will also die in this accident
