YRKKH Spoiler: Gangaur puja turns deadly with cylinder blast; Read on

Gangaur Celebration is Going on in the Show

Drama continues in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Currently, the Gangaur Puja is being shown in the show. In such a situation, Kiara will make the idol for Gangaur Puja

Charu Will Be Jealous Because of This

Seeing Kiara and Abhir together will make Charu jealous. After this, Charu and Abhir will also secretly plan to make the idol and immerse it

Armaan Will Save Rohit Like This

On other hand, Rohit's foot will slip, he will be about to fall into ditch. During this, Armaan will save him. In such a situation, Rohit will thank him for always supporting him

Kaveri Will Be Emotional Because of This

Gangaur Puja will take place and all the women will dance a lot with their husbands. At same time, Kaveri will become emotional seeing Armaan, Abhira and Shivani dancing together

Rohit Will Get Angry Because of This

Meanwhile, Rohit will see Charu and Abhir immersing the idol and will turn red with anger. He will say that Abhir is doing very wrong after marrying Kiara

What Will Be Special in the Show?

During this time, the cylinder will explode in the pandal and Ruhi will fall due to the stampede. It is being said that someone will also die in this accident

