Ajay Devgn Net Worth: Wealth, luxury cars, property of actor

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn will celebrate his 56th birthday on April 2nd. The son of the action master debuted with the movie Phool Aur Kaante
Apart from acting, Ajay Devgn is also a producer and director. The actor started Ajay Devgn Films Company in the year 1999
According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Ajay Devgn owns more than 65 theaters. This brings in crores of income every month
Ajay Devgn also has NY VFXWala visual effects company. It has created GFX for more than 63 films
The Shiv Shakti bungalow where Ajay Devgn lives with his wife Kajol is worth approximately ₹60 crore
According to CNBC TV18, Ajay Devgn's total assets are approximately ₹427 crore. He has a property worth ₹54 crore in Park Lane, London
Ajay owns a Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q7, BMW Z4, Mini Countryman, Maserati Quattroporte, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and a ₹7 crore Rolls Royce Cullinan
