Entertainment
Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians to an impressive eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium.
British singer Jasmin Walia was spotted enthusiastically supporting Hardik Pandya from the stands during the match.
Jasmin Walia joined the MI team bus post-match, fueling speculation about her rumored relationship with Hardik Pandya.
The match highlighted the union of cricket and celebrity, with Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia stealing the spotlight as rumored couple.
Fans praised Hardik Pandya's performance and expressed admiration for his rumored connection with Jasmin Walia.
