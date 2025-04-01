Entertainment

Hardik Pandya's secret relationship with Jasmine Walia Exposed

Hardik Pandya Shines in MI's Victory

Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians to an impressive eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium.

Jasmin Walia Cheers for Hardik Pandya

British singer Jasmin Walia was spotted enthusiastically supporting Hardik Pandya from the stands during the match.

Boarding the MI Team Bus

Jasmin Walia joined the MI team bus post-match, fueling speculation about her rumored relationship with Hardik Pandya.

Glamour Meets Cricket

The match highlighted the union of cricket and celebrity, with Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia stealing the spotlight as rumored couple.

Fan Reactions to Hardik Pandya

Fans praised Hardik Pandya's performance and expressed admiration for his rumored connection with Jasmin Walia.

 

