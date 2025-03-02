Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan takes SHOCKING decision; Here's what he did

Armaan Betrayed: Who Deceived Him in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

The drama never stops in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show currently shows Armaan angry with Vidya and Kaveri for deceiving him since childhood

Armaan Ends Relationship: Which Relationship Will He Terminate?

The show will now show Armaan ending his relationship with Vidya in anger. He will even tear her picture from his wallet, shocking everyone

Kaveri's Condition: What Condition Will Kaveri Place Before Armaan?

After this, Armaan will give Shivani the status of a mother. Dadi Sa will then say that if Armaan chooses Shivani, he will have to remove the Poddar surname from his name

Armaan's Decision: What Will Armaan Decide

After hearing Kaveri's words, Armaan will return all the wealth and name given to him by Kaveri and then decide to leave Poddar House with Shivani and Abhira

Armaan and Abhira's New Home: Where Will They Shift Together?

On this occasion, Rohit will try to stop his brother, but Armaan will not listen. After this, Armaan and Abhira will shift to a barren house on rent

What's Special in the Show?: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

The upcoming episode will show Abhira working to turn the barren house into a home to boost Armaan's morale. It will be interesting to see how Armaan reacts to this

