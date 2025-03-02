YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan takes SHOCKING decision; Here's what he did

Entertainment
The drama never stops in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show currently shows Armaan angry with Vidya and Kaveri for deceiving him since childhood
The show will now show Armaan ending his relationship with Vidya in anger. He will even tear her picture from his wallet, shocking everyone
After this, Armaan will give Shivani the status of a mother. Dadi Sa will then say that if Armaan chooses Shivani, he will have to remove the Poddar surname from his name
After hearing Kaveri's words, Armaan will return all the wealth and name given to him by Kaveri and then decide to leave Poddar House with Shivani and Abhira
On this occasion, Rohit will try to stop his brother, but Armaan will not listen. After this, Armaan and Abhira will shift to a barren house on rent
The upcoming episode will show Abhira working to turn the barren house into a home to boost Armaan's morale. It will be interesting to see how Armaan reacts to this
