[PHOTOS] Kiara Advani inspired short dress for bachelorette party

Look Bold Like Kiara

If your friend is having a bachelorette party, you have to look sexy. You can choose a short dress for yourself like Kiara Advani. Such dresses are available

Cutout Short Dress

If it is a special friend's bachelorette party, then definitely add a touch of boldness. You can choose a cutout short dress for yourself

Pink Deep Neck Short Bodycon Dress

Bodycon short dresses are very popular among the younger generation. The full sleeves dress has a deep neckline. You can get such dresses from online sites for under 2000

Criss Cross Neckline Short Dress

Criss-cross neckline dresses also create a very sexy look. You can get this type of dress made from a tailor in the same fabric

Deep Neck Corset White Dress

You can give a classic look in a body-hugging deep neck corset white dress. You can wear an AD stone necklace with this type of dress. Apply red lipstick

Pink Sheer Full Sleeves Top with Skirt

Kiara Advani is looking very cute in a full sleeves sheer top with a short skirt. You can steal the show by styling like this at your friend's party

Off Shoulder Short Denim Dress

Kiara is looking smart in an off-shoulder short denim dress. You can wear a gold chain with this type of outfit. Enjoy the night party by adding dark lipstick

